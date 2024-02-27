But if you weren’t able to grab a ticket, you can take a piece of the performance for yourself by way of its official merch. Continue below to view the items available in person, the remaining tour dates, and the tour poster.

Niall Horan’s mission to take over the world is working out according to plan. The “ Heaven ” singer’s latest album and supporting The Show: Live On Tour has fans all around the globe clamoring to snag tickets. Sadly for supporters across Europe, each stop across The Voice‘s former coach is officially sold out.

Here Is The Niall Horan Merch Available At The Show: Live On Tour

No tour is complete without a few goodies and Niall Horan has a bunch available for sale. According to users online, there are several items offered for purchase during each stop of The Show: Live On Tour.

The hoodies include “The Show” in grey and “Live” in orange, both retail for $100. There are 4 shirts up for grabs, including “The Show” in cream, “Theatre Marquee” in black, “Lovers Club” in white, and “Niall”s The Show” in black (all of which are short-sleeved and retail for $40). The official on-site merchandise stand offers one cap for $40.

On the lower end, there is a $10 friendship bracelet available on-site.

📷| Merch di Niall per questo tour! 🤯😍#TSLOTBelfastN1 pic.twitter.com/4cytIoqnzf — Niall Horan Italia (@niallspromoIT) February 20, 2024

In addition to the in-person merch, there are exclusive pieces available available on Horan’s official online website. Find more information here.

Niall Horan 2024 Tour Dates: The Show: Live On Tour

02/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

03/01 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

03/04 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena

03/05 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

03/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

03/08 – Paris, FR @ Zénith

03/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

03/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

03/15 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet Ice Hall

03/18 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

03/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

03/21 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

03/23 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

03/26 – Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome

03/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

04/26 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

04/28 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

05/01 – Sydney, Australia @ Quodos Bank Arena

05/03 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

05/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/31 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/03 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

06/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

06/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/18 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

06/19 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

06/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

06/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/26 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/09 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

07/10 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/12 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

07/17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/23 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

07/24 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/27 – Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum

07/30 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

08/27 – Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

08/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

08/30 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

08/31 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live

09/03 – London, UK @ The O2