Niall Horan’s mission to take over the world is working out according to plan. The “Heaven” singer’s latest album and supporting The Show: Live On Tour has fans all around the globe clamoring to snag tickets. Sadly for supporters across Europe, each stop across The Voice‘s former coach is officially sold out.
But if you weren’t able to grab a ticket, you can take a piece of the performance for yourself by way of its official merch. Continue below to view the items available in person, the remaining tour dates, and the tour poster.
Here Is The Niall Horan Merch Available At The Show: Live On Tour
No tour is complete without a few goodies and Niall Horan has a bunch available for sale. According to users online, there are several items offered for purchase during each stop of The Show: Live On Tour.
The hoodies include “The Show” in grey and “Live” in orange, both retail for $100. There are 4 shirts up for grabs, including “The Show” in cream, “Theatre Marquee” in black, “Lovers Club” in white, and “Niall”s The Show” in black (all of which are short-sleeved and retail for $40). The official on-site merchandise stand offers one cap for $40.
On the lower end, there is a $10 friendship bracelet available on-site.
In addition to the in-person merch, there are exclusive pieces available available on Horan’s official online website. Find more information here.
Niall Horan 2024 Tour Dates: The Show: Live On Tour
02/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
03/01 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
03/04 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena
03/05 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
03/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
03/08 – Paris, FR @ Zénith
03/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
03/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
03/15 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet Ice Hall
03/18 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
03/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
03/21 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
03/23 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
03/26 – Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome
03/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/26 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
04/28 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
05/01 – Sydney, Australia @ Quodos Bank Arena
05/03 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
05/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/31 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/03 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
06/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/18 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
06/19 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
06/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
06/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/26 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/09 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
07/10 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/12 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
07/17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/23 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/24 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/27 – Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum
07/30 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
08/27 – Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
08/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
08/30 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
08/31 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
09/03 – London, UK @ The O2