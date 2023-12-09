Last week Taylor Swift‘s banner year got even better. Last week the pop star — who’s already had hit records and a money-gobbling concert movie — was named Time‘s Person of the Year. Organizations have been quick to profit off her success. The NFL is definitely happy that she’s dating Kansas City Chief’s Travis Kelce, despite his disapproval. TV shows are getting in on her, too.

Dancing With The Stars recently rolled out a night of original choreography influenced by Swift’s The Eras Tour.

Celebrity Jeopardy dedicated an entire category to Swift during a recent episode. Now The Voice is following suit.

On Monday, December 11, the remaining contestants will perform covers of Swift’s chart-topping songs. Swift has appeared on the show in the past, including in Season 7 as an advisor and again in Season 17 as a mentor.

So far, the remaining contestants include Huntley, Nini Iris, and Mara Justine on coach Niall Horan’s team. From Reba McEntire’s team, Jordan Rainer, Jacquie Roar, and Ruby Leigh remain. On Gwen Stefani’s team, Bias is the lone wolf. While John Legend’s team consists of Mac Royals and Lila Forde. Given the talent already displayed in past episodes, next week should be a piece of cake.

The Voice‘s episode centered around Taylor Swift’s music is set to air on Monday, December 11 at 8 pm central time. Find more information here.