No one, not even Olivia Rodrigo herself, could have predicted the major success of her debut single “Drivers License.” The song was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven consecutive weeks, making it the first debut single to ever spend that long at the top of the chart. Rodrigo recently followed up the song with a more poppy number, “Deja Vu,” but she has now revealed that fans don’t have to wait too long to hear even more music, as her debut album is well under way.

The singer shared a first look at her debut album Tuesday, which is titled Sour. She unveiled the LP’s cover art, tracklist, and release date, which is set for mid-May.

Ahead of announcing her debut album Sour, Rodrigo said in an interview with Rolling Stone that she didn’t want to be “pigeonholed” as someone who only writes sad songs:

“Us and my team didn’t want to do the safe thing of putting out another heartbreak ballad. I think people probably would resonate with that, and they resonated with ‘Drivers License,’ but we really wanted to show that I’m a versatile songwriter and I’m a versatile artist and I can write heartbreak songs, but I can also make cool alternative pop songs. I just didn’t want to be pigeonholed [as a] heartbreak ballad girl. But ‘Drivers License’ did give me a lot of confidence in that regard.”

Check out Rodrigo’s Sour cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Brutal”

2. “Traitor”

3. “Drivers License”

4. “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back”

5. “Deja Vu”

6. “Good 4 U”

7. “Enough For You”

8. “Happier”

9. “Jealousy, Jealousy”

10. “Favorite Crime”

11. “Hope Ur Okay”

Sour is out 5/21 via Geffen Records. Pre-order it here.