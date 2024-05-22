pitbull-getty-full.jpg
Getty Image
Pop

It Turns Out A Pitbull Song Was Perfect For The ‘Bridgerton’ Carriage Sex Scene And He Loves It

A new season of the Netflix hit Bridgerton dropped last week. Given that it’s a popular show, folks are talking about it, but there’s one scene in particular that has turned heads. In it, Colin and Penelope get intimate in an NSFW sort of way, and the sex scene is scored by, of all songs, Pitbull, Afrojack, Ne-Yo, and Nayer’s 2011 classic “Give Me Everything.”

No, the original modern pop recording didn’t just play during the 1800s-set show and obliterate the bounds of space and time: As viewers know, the program regularly features period-appropriate instrumental covers of contemporary songs, so “Give Me Everything” actually ended up working pretty well for the scene.

Pitbull is pretty happy about this development, as he shared the scene on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “This again shows the world how music is the international language that transcends over boundaries more so how a hit song can remain timeless. Thank you @bridgerton and @netflix for the opportunity, Dale!”

Meanwhile, Pitbull and T-Pain recently announced that they will embark on the Party After Dark Tour together. The tour, which will feature Lil Jon at a couple of dates, runs from late August to early October and includes stops in New York, Virginia, California, and beyond.

