Robi is letting his fans into his musical world with his new single “Tu Mundo.” Last night (January 10), the rising Puerto Rican singer released the trippy video for his punchy alternative track.

Robi broke through last year with the global hit “Pantysito” alongside Alejo and Feid. Though he found his groove in reggaeton music, Robi is proving himself to be an all-around Latin pop star. In “Tu Mundo,” he flexes the alternative edge of his artistry. In the guitar-driven track, he sings about a romance that’s got him entangled in his lover’s world. Towards the end of the haunting love song, house music beats take over and highlight Robi’s genre-bending sound.

“‘Tu Mundo’ arose at a time when I was deciphering my sound, and it has become one of my all-time favorite singles because it’s a song that I identify with, from the lyrics to the sound,” Robi said in a statement. “It showcases the essence of what I want to do with my music this year, and it’s a song that through time, I’ve grown very fond of, as have my fans.”

In the “Tu Mundo” video, Robi lets his wild mind run wild. In scenes that were seemingly shot in a 8mm camera, he lives out his freaky romance fantasies. The song will be included on Robi’s debut EP, which is due out later this year via Interscope.