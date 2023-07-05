Known to take a long time in between albums, Robyn hasn’t been active on social media since last October. But it appears she may have had other obligations keeping her busy over the past year. Yesterday (July 4), the “Dancing On My Own” artist took to Instagram to share a photo of a baby that appears to be hers.

In the post is a blond-haired baby, dressed in a beige sweater. “My time is yours 4-ever Tyko,” read the post’s caption.

This post has sent fans into a frenzy, as Robyn had never announced she had given birth, nor that she was expecting a baby. Now, fans are theorizing that Robyn may have secretly welcomed a baby as early as last year.

“No wonder she’s been quiet for a year: Robyn has always been mother, and now she is…quite literally a mother!,” said one fan on Twitter.

“robyn had a baby quietly secretly,” said another fan, “and that’s so f*cking slay.”

Maluca Mala, who collaborated with Robyn on the 2015 single “Love Is Free,” commented on the Instagram post, saying that his “titi,” or aunt, “from NYC send[s] you her love.”

