Rosalía kept herself busy this week: She dropped a video for “Hentai” just a couple days ago, she released her Motomami album today, and also today, she shared a video for “Candy.” The new clip sees Rosalía giving it her all as she sings the song at a Japanese karaoke venue.

She previously told Rolling Stone en Español of the new album (translated via Google), “I really like it when you said that it’s a declaration of principles, because I think that musically it is, and conceptually the lyrics, too. I think it’s the most personal or confessional record I’ve ever made, because I’ve always considered myself a storyteller. Motomami is the most personal story I’ve told so far, actually. And in the end, for me, Motomami in my head, makes sense as a concept, as a self-made female figure. So, it has to look around, almost like a self-portrait, when an artist makes a self-portrait in the context of the contemporary world.”

Beyond “Candy,” Rosalía has some experience with literal candy, as the cover of her El Mal Querer album was depicted as part of an “Album Art” packs series from M&M’s.

