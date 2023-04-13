Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro confirmed their engagement in their “Beso” video a few weeks ago, one of three tracks from their March collaborative project, RR.

“Vampiros” was next to receive the video treatment today, April 13.

In the Stillz-directed visual, Rosalía and Rauw doubled down on their eternal commitment. It starts with the power couple strutting down a dark alley and into a mostly vacant bar. Rauw closes the door behind them, and they start taking shots. Rosalía is eyeing three people at a table nearby, especially their bare necks, and then we see their fangs.

Rosalía and Rauw dance around the bar and only have eyes for each other as they stop by a food cart on the street and drive down a dark road. Ultimately, they arrive to a mansion as a new day begins. The video ends with them casually lounging on the couch.

Rosalía might have been teasing the “Vampiros” video when she captioned an Instagram carousel from the Los Angeles Lakers game earlier this week with, “My baby close to me.”

Per press release, “RR sonically chronicles their journey as a couple, tracing a roadmap of their relationship from the past to the present with hints at what the future holds. Their voices complement one another as they lock into a creative chemistry only partners could share. At the same time, their respective styles fuse into a fresh and fiery vision unlike anything else either of these trailblazers have crafted thus far.”

It’s a foregone conclusion that Rosalía will bring out Rauw during her Coachella set this Saturday, April 15, right?

Watch the “Vampiros” video above.