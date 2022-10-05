Ryan Castro visits New York City in his new music video for “Avemaría.” In the video that was released today (October 5), the rising Colombian singer represents his country proudly in the city streets.

Following in the footsteps of J Balvin, Maluma, and Karol G, Ryan Castro is part of a new wave of reggaeton artists that are emerging from Medellín, Colombia. In the past year, Castro has scored a number of hits like the slick “Jordan,” which has over 300 million streams on Spotify, and “Monastery” featuring Feid with over 132 million streams. Castro’s most peculiar hit is the merengue-infused “Mujeriego” with over 166 million streams.

“Representing the new generation in Medellín is a blessing and it’s also a responsibility that I want to take on maturely while contributing as much as I can to the reggaeton scene of my country and my city,” Castro told Uproxx.

“Avemaría” is Castro’s collaboration with his longtime producer SOG. Backed by perreo-ready beats, Castro sings about living large and finding love on the dancefloor. Castro seamlessly shifts between an aggressive flow while patrolling the city streets to a sultrier vocal to win over the woman that he’s interested in. Castro continues to bless his fans with more of his Medellín swagger in “Avemaría.” In the video, Castro takes over New York City. He is partying in the streets while proudly waving the flag of Colombia.

“The inspiration for ‘Avemaría’ was classic reggaeton, retro reggaeton that I like to listen to so much and, obviously, that I like to make as well,” Castro said.

In August, Castro released his debut EP Reggaetonea. That month, he also performed at the MTV Video Music Awards alongside J Balvin. The duo performed “Nivel De Perreo” next to a giant CGI woman that was twerking to their hit. Castro is proud to keep pushing Medellín’s reggaeton scene out into the world.

“I want to be a legend with my music,” he said. “I want to be remembered for everything I did. I want the people around me to be able to live well and for my ghetto, my city, and my country to be proud of what Ryan Castro does.”