Sebastian Lletget is coming clean after being caught in the middle of an affair. In a post shared to his Instagram account, Lletget apologized to his fiancée, singer Becky G, for his infidelity.
Amid the scandal, the FC Dallas midfielder revealed he will be attending a mental wellness program. “If I am the man I aspire to be, I have to do better,” he wrote.
While Becky has not publicly commented on the matter, Lletget says he is working on earning the “Mamiii” singer’s trust back.
“Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything,” he said.
Find the full statement below.
“As an athlete I have always tried to hold myself to a higher standard, recognizing the blessings & privileges in my career. When I reflect on the last 7 years of my life, I know in my heart that I couldn’t have achieved a lot of my personal & professional growth, let alone navigate the challenges in my life without the love & support of Becky by my side.
Yet behind this abundance, there is a reality I’ve hid from everyone around me. I have struggled with personal trauma and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial, pride, and bad decisions.
Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot. Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk. While this anonymous stalker — who I never met, unlike they claimed — had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me, it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life. I can’t keep running from demons. I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with. Pushing right up to the very boundaries of lines that should never be crossed only hurts me and the people I love the most.
This past week of chaos & pain has forced me to face the consequences of my actions, my fears & my lapses from the past. [I] have half-heartedly been participating in therapy knowing I have deeply rooted anger and mental health issues that require the same commitment and treatment that I devote to my physical well-being. If I am the man I aspire to be, I have to do better. I have decided to commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing…
To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.
To my FC Dallas family, my fans, friends & family, thank you for your love and support. I will do my best to be my best.”