Sebastian Lletget is coming clean after being caught in the middle of an affair. In a post shared to his Instagram account, Lletget apologized to his fiancée, singer Becky G, for his infidelity.

Amid the scandal, the FC Dallas midfielder revealed he will be attending a mental wellness program. “If I am the man I aspire to be, I have to do better,” he wrote.

While Becky has not publicly commented on the matter, Lletget says he is working on earning the “Mamiii” singer’s trust back.

“Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything,” he said.

Find the full statement below.