Becky G recently announced her engagement to Sebastián Lletget two months ago with some sweet outdoor photos. However, it’s rumored that not everything has been as it seems — given that infidelity questions are swirling.

The situation, according to Opoyi, stemmed from an Instagram account that claimed he was at a Madrid disco called Shoko last month. The user, an unnamed woman, also shared several IG stories about that night.

“Sebastian, your boyfriend, cheated on you in February and I have all the proof (…) I can send them to you privately. A lot of the press is contacting me because I will not remain silent,” she allegedly posted — addressing Becky directly and referring to intimate photos she had from that time. The video, which was screen recorded and shared on Pop Crave, also includes DM’s directly from Lletget it seems.

Needless to say, fans aren’t pleased, and are ready to come for him in her defense — with similar online reactions presented in the recent Prime Video series, Swarm.

“Becky g: bzrp music sessions vol 55 coming soon,” one fan replied, referencing Shakira’s cheating allegations that resulted in her latest hit song.

“The way these unknown men get lucky and still decide to cheat must be studied,” another added.

the way these unknown men get lucky and still decide to cheat must be studied — Dan🥂 (@BLstagram) March 23, 2023

Shakira ft. Becky G incoming — Joe Smith (@JoeSmit04266376) March 23, 2023

Ugh she deserves the world pic.twitter.com/ZywhiYqlxU — Dylan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TheDylansWorld) March 23, 2023