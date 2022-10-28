Sech has returned with his new EP Ya Casi Vienen that was released today (October 28). The Panamanian superstar pushes reggaeton music to the next level in his latest single “Foto En Panty.”

Sech broke through in 2019 with this global hit “Otro Trago.” The song hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart while impressively peaking at No. 34 on the Hot 100 chart. Sech has since become one of the most popular artists to emerge from Panama. Considering that reggaeton music has roots in Panama that are often overlooked, Sech’s success is a reminder of the country that helped shape the genre. He has since collaborated with artists like Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Manuel Turizo.

This past year, Sech remained mostly quiet on the music front outside of his single “Noche De Teteo” in May. The Ya Casi Vienen EP is his first major release since last year’s 42 album. The title translates to “They’re Almost Coming” in English, which hints to the new music that’s coming in the next phase of Sech’s career.

“When I started thinking about the next song I wanted to release, I couldn’t choose one, because I love all of them,” Sech said in a statement. “I decided that I had to present these four tracks at the same time. With them I present a new era of Sech, where much more than music will come. I hope you enjoy it as much or more than me.”

The EP features four new tracks by Sech. The lead single “Foto En Panty” is beast of a reggaeton banger. The rhythm switches up from fast to frenetic as Sech sings about empowering women to post whatever kinds of photos they want to on Instagram. If their boyfriend doesn’t like that bikini photo on social media, that’s too bad, he preaches. Sech also branches out to dance music with the alluring “Party De Electronica.” Dembow beats meet electronica influences as Sech’s soulful voice shines.

Ya Casi Vienen is out now via RichMusic Inc. Listen to it here.