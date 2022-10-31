All eyes (and ears) are on Selena Gomez this week with Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, her Apple TV+ documentary, and its titular single due Friday (November 4) and Thursday (November 3), respectively. Gomez is using the bump in attention to endorse Stacey Abrams.

“Hi, everyone in Georgia,” Gomez says in a video posted to her socials today (October 31). “My friend Stacey Abrams is in an extremely close race to become governor. I’ve worked with Stacey personally, and her commitment to improving mental health access in Georgia is extremely important to me, as the state currently ranks 48th in the nation. Please grab some friends and vote early. Go to staceyabrams.com to learn more, and again, please vote.”

Gomez has never shied from her fierce commitment to mental health. Last week, Vanity Fair shared a scene from My Mind & Me in which Gomez likens her coping strategies to overcoming a childhood fear of thunderstorms and tornadoes. The Only Murders In The Building actress sought treatment at Boston’s McLean Hospital in 2019 and publicly discussed her bipolar diagnosis with Miley Cyrus in April 2020.

Abrams (D) is challenging Governor Brian Kemp (R) in the 2022 midterm gubernatorial election on November 8. The two were engaged in a controversial race for Governor of Georgia in 2018. Earlier this month, Latto brought Abrams on stage during her opening set on Lizzo’s Special Tour in Atlanta to advocate for “a woman’s right to choose” in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade‘s overturning this summer.