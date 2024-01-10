Selena Gomez is taking another social media break, after sharing the news yesterday (January 9). The announcement comes just days after the Golden Globes, where a moment between Gomez and her bestie, Taylor Swift, went viral. The two had been filmed gossiping at the event, with Swift and Keleigh Teller being shocked by what Gomez revealed to them.

Many had then tried to figure out what the three friends were discussing. The prominent theory was that Gomez had asked Timothée Chalamet for a photo, and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, said no. However, Gomez eventually shut the rumors down.

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” Gomez wrote in an Instagram comment. “Not that that’s anyone business.”

Because of this, it seems she just wants to escape the rumor attention. “I’m off social media for a while,” Gomez shared in an Instagram Story, complete with a photo of her new boyfriend, Benny Blanco. “I’m focusing on what really matters.”

Fans are now trying to figure out which of Gomez’s friends hooked up. While we’ll probably never know, there is a hilarious rumor going around that two of her Only Murders In The Building co-stars could have been who she was talking about. Meryl Streep and Martin Short had been the suspected pair, but Short’s representative also shut the possibility down yesterday.