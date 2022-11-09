Amidst their separation, Shakira and Gerard Piqué have reached a child custody agreement. Last night (November 8), the two superstars revealed that they worked on an agreement that’s in the best interest of their kids.

Back in June, Shakira and Piqué announced their separation. The soccer star reportedly cheated on Shakira, which led to their decision to part ways after over 11 years together.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” Shakira and Piqué said in a joint statement.

In another joint statement, Shakira and Piqué announced that they reached a child custody agreement for their two sons, Sasha and Milan. They kept details of their agreement private.

“We have signed a custody agreement,” they said in a statement. “Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment.”

According to People, after growing up in Piqué’s home turf of Barcelona, the boys will move with Shakira to Miami early next year. The decision was described as what’s “best for the kids.”

On the music front, Shakira’s recent singles, “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro and “Monotonía” with Ozuna, seemingly touch on her separation from Piqué. In the former, she sarcastically congratulates a cheating lover for acting like a faithful partner, and in the latter, she sings about a relationship that has run its course.

“I can only say that either consciously or subconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make. When the glove fits, it fits. Like I said before, my music is that channel,” Shakira told Elle in September.