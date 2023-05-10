After Tom Cruise was photographed next to Shakira during this past weekend’s Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, the internet went wild with rumors that the Mission: Impossible star is dating the recently single singer. And as footage of the two hanging out at the event bounced around TikTok, a source informed Page Six that romance is in the air.

“He is extremely interested in pursuing her,” the source said. “There is chemistry.”

The 46-year-old singer publicly broke things off with her soccer player boyfriend, Gerard Piqué, over allegations that he was having an affair. Now that she’s living in Miami, Shakira is reportedly open to dating the Top Gun: Maverick star:

“Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” says our source — adding that Cruise has the benefit of being, “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.” The source also cracked, “And she isn’t taller than him.”

Page Six also reports that Cruise “was so taken by the pop diva that he allegedly sent her flowers.” However, it should be noted that, at the moment, a Cruise-Shakira pairing is nothing more than tabloid speculation based on two very famous people being at the same event at the same time. Formula 1 racing is trying to make a huge splash in America, so of course, the sport is rolling out the red carpet for celebrities.

So, are Cruise and Shakira definitely dating? No. Could this all just be artfully constructed public relations? Sure. But it doesn’t mean they aren’t not dating. For now. Maybe. Or not! Here’s hoping Shakira likes fighter jets!

(Via Page Six)