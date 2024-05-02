Being named a musical guest on Saturday Night Live is a significant milestone in the career of an artist. Now, it’s one Sabrina Carpenter is about to enjoy: SNL just announced the hosts and musical guests for the final episodes of its current season (the show’s 49th), and Carpenter is in the mix.

The May 11 episode will be hosted by SNL album Maya Rudolph, while Vampire Weekend will be the musical guest. Unlike Carpenter, they’ve been around the block, as this will be their fourth time on the program. Then, the May 18 season finale will see Jake Gyllenhaal hosting alongside Carpenter as the musical guest.

last shows of S49! MAY 11

Maya Rudolph

Vampire Weekend MAY 18

Jake Gyllenhaal

Sabrina Carpenter pic.twitter.com/nEbOOG0sLB — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 2, 2024

As Variety notes, this will be Rudolph’s third time hosting while Gyllenhaal isn’t far behind, as May 18 will be his third go manning the SNL hosting ship.

Carpenter is on quite the run right now. Before Taylor Swift took over the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Espresso” became Carpenter’s first top-10 single. She also recently landed her first Skims campaign and crushed it at Coachella.

As for Vampire Weekend, they just released their fifth album, Only God Was Above Us, a month ago. Uproxx’s Steven Hyden is a fan, saying of the project, “It sounds like the disaffected narrator of Modern Vampires Of The City with 11 more years of wisdom. OGWAU is definitely similar. HIPPIE/GOTH-ness has been achieved. The album-catalog-as-book, once again, evolves.”