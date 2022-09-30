Tate McRae Makes Bad Decisions With An Ex On Her New Single, ‘Uh Oh’

Just months after the release of her debut album, I Used To Think I Could Fly, Tate McRae is back with new music. On her latest single, “Uh Oh,” McRae reconnects with an ex — despite knowing that it’s not the best choice for her.

The song is driven by a bass-heavy, hyperpop-inspired instrumental, as she sings about revisiting a relationship that seemed to be toxic the first time around. On the song’s pre-hook, she is aware that this comes at the chagrin of her friends.

“You make me really, really good at makin’ bad decisions / All my friends know where to look every time I go missin’ / Seven texts and two missed calls / Know I can’t ignore ’em all,” she sings.

Old habits die hard as she arrives at the chorus, knowing she’ll regret the encounter the next day.

“Uh oh, I couldn’t help myself / I’m almost at your house / Again, again / Uh oh, I’m one foot in the door / My clothes are on your floor again, again I get a littlе drunk and it’s all I want / Tomorrow I’ll be sick, but tonight I’m numb / Uh oh, now we can just pretеnd / We won’t do it again, again, again,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

Check out “Uh Oh” above.