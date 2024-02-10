Taylor Swift previously announced she would be making her full-length directorial debut back in December, but only a little bit was known about it… Until now. According to a new article in Puck, Swift’s film would go into production after she finishes her massive Eras Tour. Right now, the final dates are in December 2024, so unless any more are added before then, the timeline looks like early 2025.

The premise of the movie and its cast have yet to be announced. Swift directed her All Too Well short film back in 2021, as it screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and Tribeca.

While a lot of the article focused on how Swift’s Eras Tour film would stream on Disney+ after they paid over $75 million for the rights, she will also be directing her picture for Disney’s Searchlight.

“Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight’s presidents, David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, previously shared in a statement via Variety.

Another interesting reveal is that Swift’s brother, Austin, assisted in the negotiation for bringing the Eras Tour movie to streaming, as there was a “bidding war” between Disney, Netflix, and Universal.

