Taylor Swift resumed her The Eras Tour on Wednesday, February 7, in Tokyo. As seen in a video circulated by fan accounts on X (formerly Twitter), Swift addressed her superhuman productivity during the Evermore portion the show. “Everyone’s like, ‘Why do you make so many albums?'” she said, referring to her newly announced forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. “Man, because I love it. I love it so much! I’m having fun; leave me alone.”

Luckily for Swifties, the singer’s preferred source of fun is consistently churning out new things. Three days after announcing The Tortured Poets Department while accepting Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammys, Swift revealed where everybody can stream her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, which now has an updated (and very Swiftian) title.

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos,” Swift captioned a black-and-white version of the film poster (in keeping with her TTPD aesthetic) on Instagram. “I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including ‘cardigan,’ plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version). Available starting March 15 which is actually very [soon emoji].”

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour initially debuted exclusively in theaters on October 13, 2023, and the box-office numbers were just as eye-popping as you’d expect.

