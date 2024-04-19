Taylor Swift dropped her new album The Tortured Poets Department, which, according to her speech at the 2024 Grammy Awards, was written over the course of the past two years. Though she may never flat-out reveal who exactly her songs are about, it seems clear as day which ex Swift is referring to on one of the album’s standouts, “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can).”

On the song’s chorus, Swift sings about a man whom she loved at one time, who also had her community divided.

“They shake their heads, saying, ‘God help her’ when I tell ‘em he’s my man / But your good Lord doesn’t need to lift a finger / I can fix him, no really I can / And only I can,” Swift sings on the song’s chorus.

Lyrically, the song seems to be about her brief fling with Matty Healy, who was under fire last year after laughing about racist comments about rapper Ice Spice on a podcast. Since then, Swift. Some of his onstage behavior has also been the subject of controversy.

Healy and Swift have since broken up. Ice and Swift have also collaborated, and Swift is now in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

Which, as indicated by a notable line in the song, occurred after Swift came to her senses.

“Woah, maybe I can’t,” Swift says, closing out the song.

You can listen to “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” above.

The Tortured Poets Department is out now via Republic. Find more information here.