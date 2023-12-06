Taylor Swift is having herself a year! It looks like she earned nine figures on just Spotify in 2023. Forbes reckons she’s one of the five most powerful women in the world. Time just named her their Person Of The Year. Her Eras Tour has been an event, so the prospect of getting to witness a surprise performance from the pop titan is a big deal. The Detroit edition of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2023 tour teased just that yesterday and they sure didn’t deliver.

As Stereogum notes, during the Detroit show, radio host Mojo of Mojo In The Morning sure made it sound like Swift was about to make a surprise appearance as a “special guest,” hyping up the crowd with references to “Cruel Summer” and “Karma.” The facade started to get exposed, though, when he introduced the performer, shouting, “Make some noise for Trailor Swift!”

Those who didn’t catch the pronunciation cheered loudly, but soon enough, the reality set in. The whole thing was apparently Detroit radio station Channel 955 promoting their giveaway of Swift tickets for her Indianapolis concert in November 2024.

As for real musicians who were in attendance, Usher, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, Doechii, Kaliii, and (G)I-DLE took the stage. Not Noechii or Big Lie Rush or Faux Rida, but the actual artists.