It Was A Big Night For Taylor Swift And ‘Jeopardy!’ Lovers, As The Categories Were Tied To The Pop Star

The intersection of Taylor Swift fans who also love Jeopardy! got a pleasant surprise during a recent episode. While there is typically a scattered clue here and there about the pop star, the show decided to dedicate all the category titles to things related to her.

There were plenty of Swift’s song titles that Jeopardy! borrowed inspiration from, including categories called “Love Story,” “Shake It Off,” “Bad Blood,” “Our Song,” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” Considering that the titles also spanned Swift’s different albums, from Fearless to 1989, it was only fitting that the sixth and final category was a play on The Eras Tour titled “The Errors Tour.”

Although the clues in the categories weren’t Swift-focused, fans online still loved the dedication that whoever picked the titles put into it.

“for me it’s the way swifties would absolutely slay these taylor swift related categories on jeopardy,” one user wrote.

Another Swiftie felt that they would totally win if the questions were Swift-themed too. “oh i’d absolutely EAT at taylor swift jeopardy,” the fan posted on Twitter.

As for what to expect next on Jeopardy!, the game show is continuing the Champions Wildcard competition.

Continue scrolling for some more excited Swiftie reactions to the Jeopardy! categories.

