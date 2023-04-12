John Mayer is a notorious heartbreaker amongst the A-list women in the entertainment industry. But the “Waitin’ On The Day” singer promises that he has since changed his way. However, his old songs, especially the ones about his past whirlwind romances, are still getting him into trouble. During a recent show, the musician took a moment to address one track in particular.

Released in 2013, “Paper Doll” has long since been rumored to be about his pop star ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Following their tumultuous split around 2010, Swifties have whispered that Mayer was the inspiration behind her deep-cutting tracks, 2010’s “Dear John” and 2022’s “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” a track Mayer believes “he didn’t deserve” to be at the center of. To be fair, Swift hasn’t confirmed whether or not either song was about him.

Supposedly in response to “Dear John,” Mayer released “Paper Doll,” and during his show at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, he addressed the pushback he received from the song.

“I wonder if people don’t like it because it sounds a little pissed off,” said Mayer. “I don’t really like ‘pissed off’ as a song. […] There’s something about it that’s a little bitchy,” continuing to say it gives off “sarcastic b*tch” vibes.

