Who Is John Mayer’s ‘Your Body Is A Wonderland’ About?

Before rap superstar Drake was gallivanting around Hollywood, attempting to collect every A-list woman’s heart like some sort of industry infinity stone, there was pop crooner John Mayer. The guitarist made a splash in the music industry in 2002 because of his romantic rock and pop blends, but his love life quickly took center stage. Unfortunately, Mayor hasn’t helped ease the public’s interest in his intimate pursuits, often using his past lovers as muses for his recorded works.

However, in a new interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast, the songwriter is clearing the air about the long-lived rumor surrounding his hit 2001 single, “Your Body Is A Wonderland.” During the interview, host Alex Cooper mentions the Grammy-winning song, and Mayer jumps in to add that although the song was released in 2001, it was written about his high school years: “That was about my first girlfriend. So that was about the feeling, which I think was already sort of nostalgic… I was 21 when I wrote that song and was nostalgic for being 16.”

For the record, this isn’t the first time Mayer has made this clarification. For example, he previously spoke about the song’s muse during a 2010 VH1 Storytellers performance.

Despite that, like many others who are old enough to remember the song’s debut, Cooper was stunned at the artist’s confession. In the past, Hewitt herself hinted that the idea that the track was about her was “a real compliment,” but she didn’t “believe that it was written for [her].”

But Mayer insisted that it wasn’t, saying, “No, that’s one of those things where people just sort of formed that idea, it gets reinforced over the years, no, no, no. I had never met a celebrity when I wrote that song.”

Hewitt spoke with Vulture about her struggles with the media’s relentless obsession with her body, so she will probably be glad to hear the rumor has been eradicated.

Listen to the full episode of Call Her Daddy here.