Katy Perry ended her 2020 in basically the best way possible: She referenced the years of comparisons she and Zooey Deschanel have faced by casting her in a new video for “Not The End Of The World.” In the clip, aliens mistake Deschanel is Perry, as many humans before them have done. The video was well-received, and among the clip’s fans is Taylor Swift, who gave the visual a co-sign yesterday.

Swift responded to a Perry tweet about the video by sharing a GIF of Deschanel looking up and shaking her fists in the air in a celebratory way, captioning her post, “THIS IS GENIUS.”

THIS IS GENIUS pic.twitter.com/NshAzSYA71 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 22, 2020

Perry and Deschanel famously squashed a years-long feud last year. In the summer of 2019, Perry made a cameo in Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” video, and Swift said of their relationship, “She sent this beautiful note and olive branch to the opening night of the Reputation stadium tour, a while ago, and from then on, we’ve been on good terms. We hadn’t seen each other, though. So the first time we saw each other was at this party, and when we saw each other, it was just very clear to both of us that everything was different, that we had grown up, that we had grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other.”

