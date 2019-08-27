Republic Records

Though it was preceded by a lot of label drama, and a couple of tricky singles, Taylor Swift’s seventh album Lover is still one of the most anticipated of the year. And boy, does it deliver on its title. After making a name for herself writing poignant and powerful breakup songs — among other things — our heroine Taylor is now deeply in love, and has been for three summers. Thus, the subject of her new record, the first one she’s ever owned outright, is her massive feelings and strugglings within a relationship, instead of in the aftermath.

One of the best parts of all the love songs on Lover is that they don’t attempt to paint love as this perfect, easy thing; they’re full of the frustrations, challenges, and bittersweet memories that accompany real-life adult relationship. And that’s part of why they’re so deliciously addicting. Because so many of the tracks on this album in particular are love songs, and because it’s one of the things Taylor does best, here is a ranking of the best new additions to her discography in this category. Please note: this only includes songs off her latest album, so “All Too Well” and “Delicate” stans can please calm down.

10. “London Boy”

Guys, I’m ranking the song I connect to the least as the lowest. Personally, I just don’t care about uni or high tea, and I think given her considerable powers Taylor could’ve written a way more compelling song about London, or loving someone who is English. But, I do think the high camp and, ahem, British representation on this song (not to mention the creative geography) will please her fans from the area so much that I almost don’t care about how much it doesn’t connect with me. Like, if Taylor ever writes a song about McMinnville, Oregon I swear to God I’ll just lose my mind over it, so I imagine that’s how all the London Swifties are feeling right now, and it makes me happy for them.

9. “I Think He Knows”

Taylor is great at telling her own side of the story, but she flips the script on this track with a songwriting trick where she frames her own thoughts of desire and lust through the framework of a lover who is well aware of her feelings. For a writer who has spent a lot of time telling her lovers things they maybe didn’t know about how the relationship fell apart, Taylor spends a lot of this album telling the listeners about a shared world that the object of her affections is already in on. We’re the intruders here, and based on some of the lyrics in this song, it’s time for us to show ourselves out.