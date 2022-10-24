The rollout for Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights had a couple of sports tie-ins: She teased the album’s upcoming videos during a Prime Video Thursday Night Football broadcast and last month, it was reported she turned down a chance to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Now, Midnights has once again returned to the field/court/misc. sports venue thanks to a Canadian broadcaster.

On September 21 (the day Midnights was released), Faizal Khamisa of Toronto-based TV channel SportsNet gave himself a mission: reference all of the album’s song titles — “Lavender Haze,” “Maroon,” “Anti-Hero,” “Snow On The Beach,” “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” “Midnight Rain,” “Question…?,” “Vigilante Sh*t,” “Bejeweled,” “Labyrinth,” “Karma,” “Sweet Nothing,” and “Mastermind” — in his morning broadcast. He managed to pull it off and later shared a highlight compilation on Twitter.

I referenced every track on Taylor Swift's 'Midnight' during our morning Sports broadcast pic.twitter.com/Zp4Idc73Xm — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) October 21, 2022

Some titles were easy enough to get in there, like when he used “Lavender Haze” and “Maroon” to describe the color of hockey teams, but others weren’t gimmes like that. He called Houston Astros baseball player Alex Bregman an “Anti-Hero,” referred to a hockey fight as “vigilante stuff” (probably as close as he could get to “Vigilante Sh*t” on air), and described a baseball player wearing a chain as “Bejeweled.” He even managed to make “Snow On The Beach” work.

