Taylor Swift Duets With Shawn Mendes On A Stirring New ‘Lover’ Remix

Taylor Swift’s new album Lover features a couple of credited collaborations from Dixie Chicks and Brendan Urie, and now the album has spawned another joint effort. Today, she has unveiled a new remix of the album’s title track, and it features Shawn Mendes.

In a video announcing the remix, Swift said of Mendes, “Hey guys, I wanted to tell you about something that I’m really excited about. There is a new version of ‘Lover’ coming, a remix featuring someone who I’m such a huge fan of, who I’ve known for a really long time, and someone that I’ve always really been dying to collaborate with. So, drum roll please: It is featuring Shawn Mendes, and he has taken ‘Lover’ and he has re-written parts of it, which I think is so important because I love him as a writer, and I also think that everybody would write a different love letter to their lover, and I think his take on it is so beautiful. I can’t wait for you to hear it. I’m so so so excited about this and I hope you are too, and I hope you like it.”

Well guys it finally happened: WE DID A COLLABORASHAWN. Sending out a whole entire THANKS BUDDY to @ShawnMendes rn –

I’m so stoked that our remix of Lover is out NOW!https://t.co/BOxfgBKv1a pic.twitter.com/0dFyd1Lk5O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 13, 2019

This collaboration (or “collaborashawn,” as Swift put it) has been a long time coming. The two have known each other for a while, as Swift said, and Mendes was an opening act on Swift’s “The 1989 World Tour.”

Listen to Swift and Mendes’ “Lover” remix above.