Taylor Swift has won more awards than just about anybody: She has 14 Grammys to her name and the Wikipedia page listing the awards and nominations she’s received has quite the scrollbar.

Swift’s awards list is about to get even bigger, too: The 28th Annual Webby Awards are set to go down on May 13. Ahead of that, People has the exclusive on some of the winners, and the list includes Swift beating out Travis Kelce to claim Best Creator Or Influencer Collaboration, Features (Social) Category. Each category has two awards: the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award. The former is decided by the International Academy Of Digital Arts And Sciences (IADAS), and the latter is chosen via a fan vote. Well, both parties decided that Swift would take home this honor.

Swift was nominated for “Vote.org + Taylor Swift on National Voter Registration Day,” while Kelce was nominated for “The Cheesecake Factory x Travis Kelce: Fashion Icons.”

As Billboard notes, though, Kelce isn’t going home empty-handed: New Heights With Jason And Travis Kelce won the People’s Voice Award for Best Co-Hosts, Features (Podcasts).

Meanwhile, it seems the two have been enjoying some quality time together lately. It’s the NFL offseason and Swift is on a break from The Eras Tour, so the pair made time to check out the first weekend of Coachella.