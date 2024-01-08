Comedian and actor Jo Koy hosted the 2024 Golden Globes last night (January 7), and his joke about Taylor Swift , but more so her reaction to it, is making headlines.

What did Jo Koy say about Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globes?

At one point during the show, Koy said, “As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL: On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear.”

There was some light, scattered laughter from the audience as the broadcast cut to a shot of Taylor Swift. She was either truly not amused or giving a Globe-worthy acting performance, sporting a stern, glaring expression and taking a sip of her drink.

Taylor Swift takes a sip of her drink after Jo Koy's joke about her at the #GoldenGlobes. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." pic.twitter.com/d2TDVcUGv5 — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

Swift recently addressed backlash from NFL fans over the extensive media coverage of her presence at games, saying in a December interview, “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Koy himself acknowledged that his jokes weren’t necessarily all landing, telling the audience at one point, “I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue?” Indeed, Koy was a last-minute hire for the show and had less than two weeks to prepare.

Swift, meanwhile, was part of another viral moment from the evening, although it didn’t happen on stage: Videos from the event show Selena Gomez telling Swift and Keleigh Teller something that got animated reactions, which some believe to be about Kylie Jenner refusing to let her take a photo with Timothée Chalamet.