What Songs Are In Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour (Extended Version)’ Movie?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie is coming to home video after just about two months in theaters, so if you’ve been waiting to avoid the crowds and sticky movie theater floors, your time is near. You’ll be able to rent or buy the movie on December 13 with a suggested price of $19.89 (heh). While there were plenty of moments worth catching on the big screen, if you missed the film’s theatrical run, you might be wondering what to expect from it in terms of Swift’s music — like what songs will appear in the movie.
The concert film actually cuts a few songs (and still clocks in at two hours and 48 minutes) but still covers the bulk of the concert with 40 songs from Swift’s August 3-5 concerts at SoFi Stadium. Here are the songs, separated by era:
Lover era
1. “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince”
2. “Cruel Summer”
3. “The Man”
4. “You Need To Calm Down”
5. “Lover”
Fearless era
6. “Fearless”
7. “You Belong With Me”
8. “Love Story”
Evermore era
9. “Willow”
10. “Marjorie”
11. “Champagne Problems”
12. “Tolerate It”
Reputation era
13. “Ready For It?”
14. “Delicate”
15. “Don’t Blame Me”
16. “Look What You Made Me Do”
Speak Now era
17. “Enchanted”
Red era
18. “22”
19. “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”
20. “I Knew You Were Trouble”
21. “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”
Folklore era
22. “The 1”
23. “Betty”
24. “The Last Great American Dynasty”
25. “August”
26. “Illicit Affiars”
27. “My Tears Ricochet”
1989 era
28. “Style”
29. “Blank Space”
30. “Shake It Off”
31. “Bad Blood”
Surprise songs
32. “Our Song” (filmed on August 4)
33. “You’re On Your Own Kid” (filmed on August 5)
Midnights era
34. “Lavender Haze”
35. “Anti-Hero”
36. “Midnight Rain”
37. “Vigilante Shit”
38. “Bejeweled”
39. “Mastermind”
40. “Karma”