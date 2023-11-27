What Songs Are In Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour (Extended Version)’ Movie?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie is coming to home video after just about two months in theaters, so if you’ve been waiting to avoid the crowds and sticky movie theater floors, your time is near. You’ll be able to rent or buy the movie on December 13 with a suggested price of $19.89 (heh). While there were plenty of moments worth catching on the big screen, if you missed the film’s theatrical run, you might be wondering what to expect from it in terms of Swift’s music — like what songs will appear in the movie.

The concert film actually cuts a few songs (and still clocks in at two hours and 48 minutes) but still covers the bulk of the concert with 40 songs from Swift’s August 3-5 concerts at SoFi Stadium. Here are the songs, separated by era: