Here Is The Runtime For Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Movie

Despite debuting 17 years ago, Taylor Swift has never been more popular. Most of this year has seen her reset the bar for what is possible for a stadium tour with her ongoing The Eras Tour, a three-plus-hour fever dream. And when she isn’t selling out stadiums herself (several times over), she’s been the main attraction at Arrowhead Stadium and MetLife Stadium just by simply attending Chiefs games to support her rumored boyfriend (?), Travis Kelce.

What more could she possibly do? Well, for starters, release a concert film that runs nearly as long and generates over $100 million in advanced global ticket sales. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will enjoy a full-fledged theatrical release on Friday (October 13), not to mention the newly announced early-access showings on Thursday (October 12). According to those in attendance at Swift’s Los Angeles premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the movie’s runtime is two hours and 48 minutes, which means some songs from the tour’s setlist didn’t make the cut.

Uproxx’s Philip Cosores was among those selected to experience Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour before millions of Swifties flood AMC and Cinemark theaters and relayed what can be expected. Read his full review here.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is in theaters 10/13. Find more information here.