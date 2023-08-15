What Time Does Pink Go On Stage For Her 2023 Tour?

Pink‘s Summer Carnival Tour has been a whirlwind. The singer has been handed a wheel of cheese by an audience member, and the ashes of a death mother from another. She notably paused her show in Austria for an important reason: “I’m gonna eat my damn chocolate,” she told the crowd. “I can’t concentrate.”

When it comes to big concerts, it’s good to know set times so as to get to the venue on time, find parking, and head to your seats. According to sources like National World and The Pink News, the “Just Give Me A Reason” singer typically hits the stage at 8:50 sharp, with curfew at 11.

At her gig in Cincinnati, Ohio, she paid tribute to Sinéad O’Connor following her tragic passing. “When I was a little girl, my mom grew up in Atlantic City and I used to go down to the Ocean City Boardwalk with my $10 and I would make a demo tape,” Pink told the crowd. “I would make a little cassette tape and imagine it was my demo for the record company.”

She continued, “And it would always be either ‘Greatest Love of All’ by Whitney Houston or ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ by Sinéad O’Connor. So in honor of Sinéad, and in honor of my very, very talented friend Brandi Carlile I asked her if she would come out here and sing this song with me.”