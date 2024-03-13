Taylor Swift is set to put out her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) concert film for fans to watch on Disney+ very soon. This new version of her film that aired in theaters previously last fall will feature four new performances of added songs, including “Maroon” from Midnights, “Death By A Thousand Cuts” from Lover, and more special surprise song picks.

Because of this, fans are extremely excited to experience Swift’s concert — whether it’s for the first time or to relive the experience over and over.

Here’s what to know about when exactly it will be on the streaming platform.