Taylor Swift is set to put out her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) concert film for fans to watch on Disney+ very soon. This new version of her film that aired in theaters previously last fall will feature four new performances of added songs, including “Maroon” from Midnights, “Death By A Thousand Cuts” from Lover, and more special surprise song picks.
Because of this, fans are extremely excited to experience Swift’s concert — whether it’s for the first time or to relive the experience over and over.
Here’s what to know about when exactly it will be on the streaming platform.
What Time Will The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Movie Come Out On Disney+?
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will be available to watch on Disney+ starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT when it arrives on the site tomorrow, March 14. Fans will need an account to watch, and in perfect timing, Disney+ is offering a deal until 11:59 p.m. ET tomorrow night to sign up for $1.99 per month for the first three months. However, this deal includes ads.
If you want the non-interrupted version of the Eras Tour film, it is $13.99 per month — which is still cheaper than the cost of the movie tickets. More information about how to watch Swift’s movie can be found here.