Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is back underway — but this time, it’s got some changes, thanks to the recent release of her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.
As suggested by its name, the Eras Tour setlist has spanned all of the “Anti-Hero” singer’s “eras,” from her self-titled country debut to the heights of her commercial dominance with Midnights.
But now that she has a full 31 new songs, fans might be wondering which of the tracks from The Tortured Poets Department have made it into the setlist, which already runs three hours long, even without the new material.
So, What Tortured Poets Songs Are On Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Setlist?
According to Uproxx’s own Swift expert Josh Kurp, Swift performs a seven-song mini-set from The Tortured Poets Department, which includes the hilariously titled “But Daddy I Love Him,” “So High School,” “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?” “Down Bad,” “Fortnight,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” and “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.”
While the new setlist adds some of Taylor’s newest songs, it’s reported that it also swapped a few of the eras’ orders, moving Red up, and Evermore, Reputation, and Speak Now down the list.