Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is back underway — but this time, it’s got some changes, thanks to the recent release of her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

As suggested by its name, the Eras Tour setlist has spanned all of the “Anti-Hero” singer’s “eras,” from her self-titled country debut to the heights of her commercial dominance with Midnights.

But now that she has a full 31 new songs, fans might be wondering which of the tracks from The Tortured Poets Department have made it into the setlist, which already runs three hours long, even without the new material.