When Will Britney Spears And Elton John Release Their Song?

There are few things as highly anticipated as Britney Spears’s post-conservatorship musical comeback. So when a collaboration with Elton John was rumored in July, as leaked to Page Six by a “music industry insider,” it was a big deal. “They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible,” they told the publication.

The collaboration was confirmed early this month, first by none other than Paris Hilton, who said, “I know, it’s going to be iconic. I just heard it a couple days ago in Ibiza and it is… it’s insane.” Shortly afterwards, it was revealed by John himself on social media that the song was called “Hold Me Closer.”

The release date, though, has not been officially revealed. However, reports from Metro and South African radio station 5FM indicate it’s set to be released this Friday, August 19. Spears just confirmed the song today with an Instagram post of fan-made cover art for the song and noting, “name of song is HOLD ME CLOSER.” She added, “And thank you so much for this incredible art @monalisaney81. I appreciate this and all of your support it means so much to me !!! I can’t wait for you all to hear what we’ve been working on [winking emojis].”