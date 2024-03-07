When Will Ariana Grande’s ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Come Out On Apple Music?

1. “Intro (End Of The World)” 2. “Bye” 3. “Don’t Wanna Break Up Again” 4. “Saturn Returns (Interlude)” 5. “Eternal Sunshine” 6. “Supernatural” 7. “True Story” 8. “The Boy Is Mine” 9. “Yes, And?” 10. “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” 11. “I Wish I Hated You” 12. “Imperfect For You” 13. “Ordinary Things” Feat. Nonna

Eternal Sunshine is due out tomorrow, March 8, which means the album should become available to stream on Apple Music (and across all streaming services) at 9 p.m. PST/midnight EST.

Will Ariana Grande Go On Tour In Support Of Eternal Sunshine?

Grande recently sat down for an interview with Zach Sang of Zach Sang Show and discussed whether she’ll go on tour.

“I would love to do shows,” the two-time Grammy winner said. “I love being on stage. I miss being on stage. I miss my fans so much. That’s the honest-to-God truth. I had a really hard time emotionally on my last tour, but I think that’s because of where I was at. So, just like with music, I think I’m really excited to redefine my relationship to shows when I’m ready and to see what that looks like. I do have a very busy year with this and with Wicked, and then the next year, I also have Wicked Part 2, so I’m interested to see what that would look like.”

Grande added, “It would obviously be shorter. If it were anything, it would be a littler something, but I definitely do have the itch. I miss my fans and miss being on stage, but then again, I also am not ready to announce any sort of thing or get people too excited because I don’t want to disappoint.”

Eternal Sunshine is out 3/8 via Republic. Find more information here.