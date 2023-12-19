From her collaboration with Latto for Just Eat to her buzz-worthy late-night TV appearances , “ Beautiful ” singer Christina Aguilera has had an eventful year. Fans of the entertainer are curious if Aguilera will remain a busy bee into the new.

Will Christina Aguilera be on tour in 2024?

As of today, Aguilera plans to deliver a high-energy show for her fans. However, those performance plans are by way of her Las Vegas residency and not a full-on traveling tour. Aguilera unveiled the residency back in October. The unnamed series of shows will formally kick off on December 30. Then, into the new year, Aguilera and Kylie Minogue’s More Than A Residency will alternate dates inside The Venetian Resort’s Voltaire theater.

In a statement, Aguilera expressed her excitement for the residency, saying, “I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication, and art in ways I have never performed before. What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience… a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

Tickets for Aguilera’s Las Vegas residency are on sale now. View the full schedule below. Find more information here.

Christina Aguilera’s Las Vegas residency dates

12/30/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Votaire

12/31/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Votaire

01/05/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Votaire

01/06/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Votaire

02/02/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Votaire

02/03/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Votaire

02/09/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Votaire

02/10/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Votaire

03/01/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Votaire

03/02/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Votaire