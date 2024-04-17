However, some who are going for weekend two might be wondering if she’ll keep things the same — or have some other surprises in store. Here’s what to know.

Lana Del Rey will be returning to Coachella this Friday for the last of the festival’s two weekends. As one of the headliners, Del Rey brought her all during the first weekend, heading to the stage on a motorcycle and performing fan-favorite selections across her catalog.

Will Lana Del Rey Have Surprise Guests At Coachella 2024 Weekend 2?

During Lana Del Rey’s first Coachella headlining set, she brought out a few special guests. She performed “Candy Necklace” alongside Jon Batiste, from her most recent album.

Right after, she shocked the crowd by bringing out Billie Eilish, and the two covered Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” before dueting on “Video Games.”

Her final guest of the set was welcoming her collaborator Jack Antonoff to do “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have, But I Have It,” only she was a hologram and he was at the piano.

While it’s unclear still if Del Rey will be able to bring the exact same guests this time around, as nothing has fully been confirmed, fans are still in for an incredible show no matter what.