Will Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Album Have A Tour?

Taylor Swift‘s record-breaking The Eras Tour has been on a break since late November. Too bad nothing interesting has happened to her since then… other than winning the Grammy for Album of the Year for a record fourth time and her boyfriend Travis Kelce going to the Super Bowl (also for the fourth time — it was karmically meant to be). Oh yeah, and she’s releasing a new album.

Swift announced that her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is coming out on April 19. That comes during a gap in her schedule: after finishing up a multi-night residency at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on March 9, Swift doesn’t have another show until May 9 in Paris, France.

We’ll find out then whether The Tortured Poets Department gets an “era” set like all of her other albums, except for her self-titled debut.

Swift shared the cover of The Tortured Poets Department (Full House fans should be happy) after wining Best Pop Vocal Album during Sunday’s Grammys. She also posted a photo of a handwritten note that reads, “And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch-black ink / All’s fair in love and poetry…” She signed it with, “Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

