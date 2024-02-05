taylor album tour
Getty Image
Pop

Will Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Album Have A Tour?

Taylor Swift‘s record-breaking The Eras Tour has been on a break since late November. Too bad nothing interesting has happened to her since then… other than winning the Grammy for Album of the Year for a record fourth time and her boyfriend Travis Kelce going to the Super Bowl (also for the fourth time — it was karmically meant to be). Oh yeah, and she’s releasing a new album.

Swift announced that her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is coming out on April 19. That comes during a gap in her schedule: after finishing up a multi-night residency at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on March 9, Swift doesn’t have another show until May 9 in Paris, France.

We’ll find out then whether The Tortured Poets Department gets an “era” set like all of her other albums, except for her self-titled debut.

Swift shared the cover of The Tortured Poets Department (Full House fans should be happy) after wining Best Pop Vocal Album during Sunday’s Grammys. She also posted a photo of a handwritten note that reads, “And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch-black ink / All’s fair in love and poetry…” She signed it with, “Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

You can see the complete dates for The Eras Tour here.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×