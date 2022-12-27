A day after the news broke out on Daesung and Taeyang‘s departure from YG Entertainment, another second-generation K-pop icon begins their new chapter elsewhere.

Yesterday (December 26), it was reported Girls’ Generation’s very own Tiffany Young signed with Sublime Artists Agency after leaving her longtime company SM Entertainment five years ago. This marks the Korean-American artist’s first time signing with a Korean label since 2017.

“We are sincerely delighted to be able to work together with Tiffany Young, who has limitless influence,” Sublime Artists Agency stated, in a translated report from Soompi. “We will actively support her so that she can exert that influence in a wide variety of fields in the future.”

Tiffany’s decision to sign with Sublime roots from the rapport and trust she’s built with a longtime manager.

With that being said, Tiffany now joins a star-studded roster that includes Rain, GOT7’s Jackson Wang, Youngjae, EXID’s Hani, former GFriend member Yerin, and much more under Sublime.

Over the summer, the members of Girls’ Generation reunited for their 15th anniversary and released their seventh studio album, FOREVER 1, with a lead single of the same name. Just recently, Tiffany Young starred in the popular Korean drama Reborn Rich alongside Korean actor Song Joong Ki. This comes after her role as Roxy in the Korean version of the Broadway musical Chicago.