Fans of singer Zayn Malik are in for a treat come the new year. Rumors have begun to circulate that the songwriter is gearing up for a major return to music in 2023.

While it hasn’t been that long since Zayn’s last album, Nobody Is Listening, was released at the top of 2021, it didn’t have much-staying power in the midst of his then-legal battle with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and her mother following their split. It also doesn’t help that pop music fans tend to move on so quickly.

The former One Direction member has kept himself busy with his visual art, seen in his merch line, Paynt By Zayn. He has held fans over with a guest verse on Yung Bleu’s song “Fire Inside” and a Jimi Hendrix tribute song titled “Angel” fans are excited for an entire body of work.

The last line within the entertainer’s biography on his official Spotify profile reads, “ZAYN is currently working on his highly anticipated fourth studio album.”

Zayn has dabbled in several genres, including pop, EDM, and R&B, so there’s no telling what direction he plans on taking on this new project. However, following his claims that institutions like The Grammys were gatekeeping his sound, he has a lot of pressure on him to over-deliver.