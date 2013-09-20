Emmys 2013 Predictions: Outstanding Drama Series

The 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 8 Eastern on CBS, with Neil Patrick Harris as host. From now until Sunday (sometimes multiple times a day), Dan Fienberg and I will be making our usual picks for the major categories – for both what should win and what will (and keep in mind that Dan is much better historically at predictions than I am).
It’s time for our final category: Outstanding Drama Series, which includes reigning winner “Homeland,” four-time champ “Mad Men,” former winner (in the miniseries category) “Downton Abbey”), two shows that seem to be riding a wave of buzz in “Breaking Bad” and “Game of Thrones,” plus “House of Cards,” which may get points both for all the movie people involved (Emmy voters are impressed by movie people) and for the newness of the Netflix model.
“Breaking Bad” (AMC)
“Downton Abbey” (PBS)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
“Homeland” (SHO)
“House of Cards” (Netflix)
“Mad Men” (AMC)
Should win
Alan’s pick: As good as so much of “Thrones” season 3 was (even factoring in my mixed feelings about the Red Wedding episode), the two AMC dramas still towered over everything else in the category. If we were discussing the current run of “Breaking Bad” versus the most recent “Mad Men” season, I’d go with Walt, Jesse and friends. But “Breaking Bad” season 5.0 (the one that’s eligible now) had a few narrative hiccups as the show adjusted to the 8-and-8 episode structure, and was mainly working to set things up for this riveting home stretch. So I prefer, ever so slightly, “Mad Men” season 6, and the work it did in showing the slow dissolution of Don Draper.
Dan’s pick: Y’all already know my answer: “Mad Men.” Unlike Alan, I’d bump “Game of Thrones” above “Breaking Bad” for second place, because I preferred Season 3 from Westeros to Season 5a from Albuquerque. It was a very good season of “Downton Abbey,” but it’s still solidly back in fourth. The last two “House of Cards” episodes left me uninvested and irritated, so it would probably rank last for me, since “Homeland” had higher highs in its uneven second season. I don’t put much stock in the “Mad Men” haters. I thought it was another great season of TV, albeit with a small bump or two. The couple shows I’d actually consider as viable competition for “Mad Men” for this nominating period or this year weren’t nominated, so… “Mad Men” it is.
Will win
Alan’s pick: There’s a school of thought that the recent “Breaking Bad” episodes and all the hype about the final season will influence voters to finally give the show the big prize for last summer’s episodes. Not sure I buy that, both because the voting deadline was August 30 (meaning voters would have only seen through the third episode, “Confessions,” assuming they watched the new ones at all), and because it still feels to me like the scuzzy Southwestern vibe of the show is too much for the Academy to get past. It’s one thing to honor Cranston or Paul, but to say that this show – with its meth cooks, and murder victims being dissolved in acid – represents the best that TV has to offer? I’m betting on a “Homeland” repeat, because the evaluation process – where separate groups of voters are given two episodes apiece to judge – bodes well for a season that didn’t work as a whole but had a number of very compelling parts.
Dan’s pick: If Emmy voters had been able to watch “Ozymandias” before voting, surely they would have voted for “Breaking Bad” for last season out of respect for the sheer greatness of that episode. I’ve heard people suggest that that’s how this is going to go down, even if Emmy voters really only were able to watch the first three episodes of 5b, which happened to be uniformly top-tier. I don’t buy it. Folks like “Breaking Bad” just fine without bringing seasonal confusion into it and if it wins, it’ll win because Emmy voters liked these eight episodes. I don’t think it wins, though. [I think it wins next year, assuming the landing is stuck over the next two episodes.] I think “Game of Thrones” gets close and the sheer number of nominations that drama received really ought to put an end to the “Emmy voters hate genre shows” articles that pop up every year. I think the increase in nomination total for “Homeland” suggests that just because critics criticized doesn’t mean that the perception of a precipitous decline was universally accepted. But I think Showtime and “Homeland” were last year’s story and I think Netflix and “House of Cards” are this year’s story. A win for a Netflix original makes Emmy voters seem forward-looking and hip, while also honoring a fairly conventional political drama starring a two-time Oscar winner and directed and produced by one of the most powerful directors in Hollywood. “House of Cards” is completely renegade and completely establishment at the same time. I think that’s a winning formula.
I agree w/ Dan … House of Cards seems like the safe Emmy voters pick. Especially since they know they can give it to Breaking Bad next year.
My personal pick would be Mad Men or Game of Thrones … maybe slightly leaning towards Game of Thrones because I thought both shows had great seasons, but Mad Men has a four wins, and seasons 3-4 will possibly be the “peak” for GoT, and next year I don’t think S4 can stand a chance to Breaking Bad 5b no matter how good it ends up being. Plus Mad Mean can win again for season 7b! Goddamnit AMC enough w/ the half seasons already!
Dan I’m curious, which shows that weren’t nominated did you consider as viable competition to Mad Men?
Ditto. The Mad Men/Thrones spring was an amazing season of television. As much as Mad Men is my #1 of all time, I found myself really looking forward to GoT each week. And I couldn’t concentrate on Mad Men at all the night of The Red Wedding. I’m giving the edge to a Thrones.
Guess you were wrong! Best Drama now and forever. BREAKING BAD. You had a lot of company! So I can rest knowing BB did it.
I don’t think that Homeland has a chance this year, particularly since every single review of its second season starts with “It was good but…”
I know that emmy voters are people that work on tv and don’t really watch that much television, which explains why so many deserving shows and performances fail to get nominated but is ridiculous to asume that they don’t regularly watch at least 3 or 4 shows, specially the ones they are giving awards to. So most of them must have seen Homeland’s not so good episodes after Q&A, which really hurts its chances.
Yeah, outside of Q&A Homeland was mess in S2, filled with blind plot lines and ridiculous twists that would have been implausible on 24.
Ugh – why are both of you so in the tank for Mad Men ???? It’s had it’s time !
Stupid TV critics LIKING things. And having preferences. Darnit! We’re the worst.
-Daniel
Dan: Nice response. But John2 isn’t wrong about the show.
How can you not be tired of Don Draper? Yes, he’s a selfish philanderer who can’t treat Peggy with anything but abuse. We get it! We got it 3 seasons ago? The show is beautiful, but it’s spinning its wheels.
Blake – Well obviously I disagree. And strongly. But then again, I’m in the tank for “Mad Men,” so what do I know?
-Daniel
This is where I wish we could embed pictures, so I could drop the “Stop Liking What I Don’t Like!” meme.
Personally, I would have put Mad Men behind Game of Thrones and Mad Men, but that’s just, like, my opinion, man.
The problem with Emmy voters is that they only see 1-3 episodes of TV and from that determine “Best Season”
It would be like judging the best sundae by rating the various cherries on top.
Say what you want about Oscar voters, at least they are supposed to view the entire film.
Happy with a win by: Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones
Happy for a different reason by a win by: house of Cards
Unhappy for a win by: Homeland, Downton Abbey
Write a comment…It tells me a lot that the people on this thread are more qualified to judge the Emmys than the actual Emmy voters. At least we’ve seen the episodes.
I thought the first half of season 5 Breaking Bad played a lot better on rewatch then when I watched it the first time. It moves at such a measured pace its hard to fully enjoy it cause there is a constant stress that they are running out of time. When you can actually sit back and appreciate the quality it is significantly better than any other show
Felt the same way, too. Initially, I thought S5a suffered pacing issues due to the 8-ep format. However, upon second viewing with all 8 eps back-to-back, it wasn’t that bad at all. Although one could argue that S5a could’ve used a full season still. Maybe then, we’d have more time with Jesse, Skyler, and the plot had more space to breathe.
I enjoyed GoT this year; but even though S5a was a step down form S4, it was still better than other shows.
I think “Game of Thrones” should win. I hope it does. It was punching at the top of its game in a year when every other drama in the category was a notch down from where it normally is (and I don’t think “House of Cards” was all that great, I’d sub in “The Americans” or “Hannibal” for it gladly).
1. Breaking Bad
2. Game of Thrones
3. Mad Men
4. Homeland
5. House of Cards/Downton Abbey, don’t really care for either.
Mad Men had a very good season. Unfortunately, I felt the pilot was amongst one of the weakest episodes they’ve ever done. Additionally, the MLK episode ranks right there with the JFK episode for me. They are truly hit or miss with trying to incorporate historical events. Felt that Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones were both stronger overall.
Breaking Bad is Breaking Bad, so I think it deserves to win. I also have a gut feeling that it will win. The hype leading up to the final eight episodes is enough to reach Emmy voters, I think. They like to pretend that they’re trendy.
I’m also on the Mad Men camp and I think this seaso has been outstanding (even if it was a bit of a rough going for a bit, it stuck its landing beautifully in the last three episodes). I think I’m the only person out there who’s not in love with Breaking Bad (I like it a lot, but I don’t think it’s THAT good, and for me the worst thing is that its fans are annoyingly hyperbolic about it). While I’m really enjoying the last eight episodes, I don’t think it should win just yet for these first eight. They’re really good, but I’ve always been more satisfied by an episode of Mad Men than I have by one of Breaking Bad (maybe my taste leans more toward theme than plot).
As for Homeland, I admire the show a lot for the way it plays around with its premise and practically reboots itself about three times in one season (a lot of shows don’t do that even once in their entire run), even though that might be a reason why it ran into some narrative problems. I still think most of the emotional beats worked beautifully, so I would have no problem with it winning again.
I don’t want House of Cards or Downton Abbey to win. House of Cards is annoying as hell with its talk-to-the-camera gimmick (often saved by its cast, but most of the writing is really hackneyed) and Downton Abbey, while I do think it improved in the third season, it’s still a wildly uneven show. I love Game of Thrones, but I’ve always found the worldview structure of that show rather problematic (with so many characters and so much to see, it can feel rather exhausting, which I gues it’s why I prefer to marathon it).
Agreed on Homeland. It kind of had the reserve situation that Mad Men had. Fast paced, amazing start, weaker down the stretch. Mad Men had a clunky, slow start with a huge finish. But in the same way I felt that Mad Men stuck the landing in spite of some of its early problems, I think Homeland finished in a great way despite a couple clunky Abu Nazir related episodes there in the last 4th of the season.
I’m hoping for Game of Thrones. I think Season 3 was amazing and deserves the recognition. I predict however that Homeland will win again.
This is pretty rare! I’ve actually seen all the episodes of all the nominated shows!
And it’s Mad Men all the way.
Really? I hope not. Breaking Bad is a solid..
Eh, the quick pace of BB season 5a didn’t bother me. In fact I think pretty much everything from 51 to Gliding Over All is pretty much perfect. I did like this season of Mad Men, but it was my least favorite of the show, but it recovered in the last few episodes. Homeland season 2 was very good, not as good as season 1 and I’d have no problem with Game of Thrones winning. Maybe not House of Cards either as much as I enjoyed it.
The Oscars are famous for snubbing the greatest films and directors of all time. The Nobel literature awards have ignored literary giants. Because Breaking Bad is one of the all-time greats, I predict it will win no Best Drama Emmy. Such is the 18-wheeler blind spot all these awards need to keep going. If they didn’t royally screw up some of the time, they wouldn’t exist.
Again, Fienberg overrating Mad Men and underrating Breaking Bad.
Sure, part 2 of season 5 is much better than part 1, but that doesn’t mean part 1 wasn’t great. It just means part 2 is absolutely fantastic.
And didn’t expect Sepinwall to pick Mad Men (even if he did so slightly). Season 6 was one of the weakest seasons of the show.
Guess we’ll just have to disagree.
Don’t get me wrong – Mad Men is great. But Breaking Bad is better. Bitch.
For me, Season 6 of Mad Men is in the top two seasons of that show, and I believe Mad Men is one of the top two TV shows I’ve seen. So yeah, Mad Men. Easily.
I think Game of Thrones wins. I understand what Dan is saying about House of Cards, but it’s just not good enough and I think the Emmys know it.
Breaking Bad or Game Of Thrones should win, but I agree with Alan and Dan on what show will win — Homeland or House Of Cards. And I will give Dan the edge over Alan and predict a win for House of Cards is a bit more likely.
Dear gods, Alan is still whinging about being spoiled by some douche in the comments section about the Red Wedding and so he can’t allow himself to admit the episode was brilliant.
As for HOUSE OF CARDS, we should definitely reward the most predictable writing not on television.
I’m pretty sure the reason Alan stated for not loving the Red Wedding episode (a reason, incidentally, I agree with) is that it didn’t have the emotional punch for him that it had for some people, since the characters that met their end were not particularly compelling characters in the context of the television show. It was a brilliantly shot episode, and likely deserves the best direction award it wasn’t even nominated for, but the episode itself doesn’t hit you as much if you don’t really care about the characters at the center of the episode.
Should Win: Game of Thrones
The third season was not only the best season date, but this was the year that Game of Thrones became a legitimate cultural phenomenon – a triumph that has been somewhat swallowed up by the well-earned frenzy surrounding Breaking Bad’s final episodes. David Benioff, Dan Weiss, and their immensely talented cast not only nailed the Red Wedding – a feat of astronomical difficulty – but they pulled off many of the greatest moments of the series with visual panache and emotional impact. Knowing what’s coming in Season 4, I think that Game of Thrones will be even better next spring – but nothing is beating Breaking Bad next year (and really, nothing should). So Game of Thrones should take the top prize this year.
Will Win: Breaking Bad
Oddly, I’m less confident in this prediction than I was a few weeks ago. I was a big believer in the argument that Dan and Alan disagree with. I thought that the hype surrounding Breaking Bad’s final episodes would translate into support for last’s years run, and that voters would decide to reward the show this year by next summer, the show would have faded from their minds too much to take home the big prize. But these last eight episodes have been so indelible that I’ve come to believe that they will stand the test of time. Furthermore, Alan and Dan raise a good point that the voting deadline came after Breaking Bad had only aired three episodes – three excellent episodes, but not quite as unforgettable as the last two have been. There’s definitely a case to be made that wild success and relentless hype surrounding Breaking Bad these past few weeks works in favor of the show’s biggest competition this year – defending champion Homeland – because it will give voters the necessary cover to give Breaking Bad its send-off win next year. Homeland was a mess in its second season, but it submitted the six best episodes that it could possibly submit, and that makes it formidable. I would not be surprised by House of Cards winning either, but I’m simply going to trust that voters will view the historic nomination and possibly wins for Spacey and Fincher as recognition enough. House of Cards is also the weakest show in the category creatively … not that that matters.
Having said all that, I’m sticking to my guns. I finally caved in on the comedy side and predicted Modern Family over Louie. If I do the same thing with Breaking Bad now and it wins, I’ll be kicking myself. Not the most ringing endorsement, but one I’m still happy to make.
Quick rundown of the other contenders:
If the Emmys had been held in June or July, less than a month after the Red Wedding, I honestly believe that Game of Thrones would have won this category, perceived anti-fantasy bias of the TV Academy be damned . But the rise of Breaking Bad has probably hurt Game of Thrones more than any other show in the category – the latter has usurped the ‘cool, edgy show of the moment factor’ from the former. Take that away, and the other factors working against the show are too much to overcome.
While Downton Abbey still has widespread support in the Academy – it’s the only show among these six nominated in every single category at the Primetime ceremony – I believe that the show’s best chance to win was last year, when it was the shiny new toy in the category. It didn’t, and will now settle in to being a perennial fifth or-sixth place nominee.
Without writing or directing nominations, Mad Men has no chance this year. None. It doesn’t matter how good the show still is – voters won’t reward it again until its final season, which is now two years away (I’m still angry about this decision).
Well, I agree that Game of Thrones had its best season yet (though, honestly, I think the Red Wedding was really good but also a bit overrated–“Blackwater” was *much* tougher to pull off than the Red Wedding was). And Breaking Bad was slightly weaker than it was in Seasons 3 or 4. That said, Breaking Bad was still better. It’s like the Utah Jazz having to play Michael Jordan in the Finals in back-to-back years. Those were some excellent teams that just got unlucky in who they had to face off against. And given that it inexplicably hasn’t won yet, I definitely hope it finally gets its Emmy.
Mad Men continues to be the most consistent of all of them. Don’t get me wrong, I love Breaking Bad, but season 5a is not the season for it to win. House of Cards and Downton Abbey even at their best is only good but not great. Game of Thrones had thrilling highs but I won’t forget how stupid the Theon arc was. And Homeland is turning more and more into 24 with more plot holes, which saddens me.
Breaking Bad is far more consistent than Mad Men. Mad Men’s season 6 was one of its weakest, while season 5 part 1 of Breaking Bad was as great as always.
Ok Heisenberg, we get it, you’re a die hard Breaking Bad fan (in fact, we got it as soon as we saw your username). It’s a little hard to take you seriously when your bias is so blatantly showing. I agree that Mad Men is more consistent, mostly because it’s not a show that depends on forward-momentum like Breaking Bad does, so it’s easier for it to be more satisfying on an episode-by-episode basis, while I find Breaking Bad more satisfactory as a marathon. I find an episode of Mad Men more invigorating than one of Breaking Bad, while I find Breaking Bad very invigorating when viewed as a whole (I think that’s the reason why I lean more toward Mad Men personally)…
By most consistent I look back on Mad Men S6 and all its plot and character arcs and how they developed and resolved throughout the season – and it made the least/smallest amount of mistakes, which is especially impressive given how big the cast is. Breaking Bad is more of a macro show with a tight cast, so when there is a plot hole, it is more difficult to ignore it, which happened a few times due to the shortened s5a. Homeland has gaping holes everywhere, and even with a small cast has character development issues for some of them. Game of Thrones has been a thrilling season, but because there are so many characters and so many overlapping plots I marvel at how well they’ve juggled, but the balance between characters is still problematic (and probably would have to continue to be, just because it is so complicated and things are constantly happening in 10 different places with 50 different characters). Not sure if they can ever find a good balance to ever quite get that outstanding drama emmy (besides the whole fantasy bias), but it’ll surely be fun to see them try.
Come on, Mad Men shouldn’t even be in this race. BB is running with their weakest season ever. Game of Thrones is better than House of Cards, Downton Abbey and Homeland. I prefer Homeland to win instead of BB.
Even the weakest season of Breaking Bad (which I disagree that it’s season 5 part 1) is better than just about everything else on tv. And I seriously don’t see how you could prefer Homeland to win – season 2 was, for the most part, frickin’ ridiculous.
Hey Mr Heisenberg be careful or Freddy might go online and shut off your pacemaker. That is possible, right?
Homeland over BB again? Hilarious. BB’s S4–you know, the one that launched it in the talk for “greatest show ever”–should’ve taken home the gold last year. S4 was one of the best season’s of TV ever, after all.
Glad you are not voting. Either am I . But breaking Bad is the best.
My preferences
1. Breaking Bad (The first half plays better on rewatch. It probably won’t win, but it’s my favorite of the nominees and the one I eagerly revisit. Go Uncle Jack!)
2. Game of Thrones (Probably the one show I like where I couldn’t name a majority of the 200 characters that appear at a given time. I sorta agree with Alan that while I found the Red Wedding shocking, I felt those characters weren’t that compelling and I won’t really miss them. Just don’t kill Joffrey. Kidding)
3. Mad Men (I like the show, but I sometimes wish Don Draper wasn’t around. I feel there isn’t very much left to do with his character. I’m just waiting to see if he’s going to make it to 1970 with sideburns or an Elliot Gould mustache. I’d rather hang out with Bert, Roger, Joan, Peggy, even Pete at this point.)
4. House of Cards (thought it was just okay. Spacey and Wright towered over just about everyone else primarily because their characters were the only ones that seemed three dimensional. The loser congressman’s suicide was telegraphed pretty early. Didn’t they have him see a jumbotron suggesting he off himself? Hopefully, they’ll give Reg E. Cathey more to do next season. Maybe he’ll turn his rib shack into an organic vegan eatery giving Spacey a chance to be irritated.)
5. Homeland (Sorry, I gave up after the first season’s few episodes. When I heard some of the “24” producers were involved, I decided I couldn’t take the eventual leaps of logic. Let me know when Brody’s father, brother, and second cousin are revealed to be behind the next secret plot.)
6. Downtown Abbey (Never watched this one. Heard Deja Vu is on the show. Wonders of IMDB.)
Please stop putting spoilers for house of cards in your comments. People on this forum should know better.
Sorry, not sure I’m spoiling anything. It’s just a theory that Reg E. Cathey will open up an organic vegan eatery.
I’ve yet to see a season of Mad Men that I thought was better than any season of Breaking Bad. It’ll be disappointing if the voters give it another undeserved Emmy ahead of Breaking Bad (to say nothing of the other deserving nominees). It will also be completely unsurprising.