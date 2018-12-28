YouTube

Just days ahead of his rematch with Jon Jones at UFC 232, light heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson is tired of mincing words.

Gustafsson has been relatively silent on Jones and the former light heavyweight champion’s multiple drug test failures in the build to Saturday’s showdown. But after the show was moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles after a trace amount of the same metabolite that resulted in Jones’ suspension from 2017 was found in his system, Gustafsson lashed out at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference when asked if he thought his opponent is a cheater.

“Yes, I do (believe he’s a cheater),” Gustafsson told reporters, including MMA Junkie, at the UFC 232 pre-fight news conference. “Yes I do. This guy is not confident. He has to put (expletive) in his body to be confident. That’s all it is.”