Amanda Nunes-Holly Holm And Jon Jones-Thiago Santos Will Headline UFC 239

03.27.19 19 mins ago

Getty Image

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes will defend her bantamweight crown against Holly Holm at UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada, ESPN reported Wednesday afternoon.

The highly-anticipated bantamweight showdown will serve as the co-main event to Jon Jones’ light heavyweight title defense against Thiago Santos. The announcement of Nunes-Holm comes after Nunes announced she likely wouldn’t fight again until November or December.

Holm’s last bout came in June 2018, when she defeated Megan Anderson. She underwent a subsequent knee surgery to repair her meniscus, was scheduled to fight rising star Aspen Ladd in March before that fight was unexpectedly cancelled, and eventually signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC.

Around The Web

TOPICS#UFC
TAGSAMANDA NUNESHOLLY HOLMJON JONESUFCUFC 239
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP