Getty Image

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes will defend her bantamweight crown against Holly Holm at UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada, ESPN reported Wednesday afternoon.

The highly-anticipated bantamweight showdown will serve as the co-main event to Jon Jones’ light heavyweight title defense against Thiago Santos. The announcement of Nunes-Holm comes after Nunes announced she likely wouldn’t fight again until November or December.

Holm’s last bout came in June 2018, when she defeated Megan Anderson. She underwent a subsequent knee surgery to repair her meniscus, was scheduled to fight rising star Aspen Ladd in March before that fight was unexpectedly cancelled, and eventually signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC.