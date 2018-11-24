Houston Texans Owner Bob McNair Is Dead At Age 81

11.23.18 17 mins ago

Getty Image

Bob McNair, who helped bring NFL football back to Houston after the Oilers moved to Nashville, has died at age 81. The Houston Texans owner and one of the leading voices in league ownership, passed away on Friday according to multiple reports.

McNair had battled various types of cancer in the last few years of his life. The NFL posted on Friday evening of the owner’s passing, and word quickly spread throughout the league that McNair was gone.

McNair became an NFL owner in 1999, paying $700 million for an expansion franchise after the Oilers moved to Tennessee in 1997 to become the Titans.

His impact as an owner had been felt by many in the league. Some posted their condolences on Twitter, including Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula.

