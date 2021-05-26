On Wednesday, capitalizing on the moment of Phil Mickelson winning the PGA Championship at 50 years old, Capital One announced the latest edition of The Match will put Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady together to face off against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau.

Brady and Mickelson paired before, losing to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning, and the last time they held the made for TV pro-am competition, Mickelson managed to win with Charles Barkley against Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning. This time he’ll have to go up against another PGA pro in DeChambeau, who has become as polarizing a figure as golf has ever had.

DeChambeau being mic’d up for a full round of golf is going to be an incredible watch, although not everyone loves listening to The Scientist’s stream of consciousness monologues. Among those people is Brooks Koepka, who has never been a big fan of Bryson’s but now full-on loathes the man as evidenced by an outtake from an interview he did after a round at last week’s PGA Championship, when his entire train of thought got interrupted by Bryson click-clacking by with his metal spikes and talking about lord knows what.

Koepka has steered into this rivalry with Bryson and when The Match got announced on Wednesday, all he could do was apologize to Rodgers for having to be paired with Bryson.

Bryson’s response was to simply note that he’s living rent free in Brooks’ head.

@BKoepka It’s nice to be living rent free in your head! — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 26, 2021

Phil meanwhile just wants to gloat about beating Brooks in the PGA.

I feel like I’m in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ:) — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 26, 2021

It is the best rivalry golf has maybe ever had in terms of two guys actually hating each other, and while this is surely setting up for a Bryson-Brooks match at some point, we’ll tune in with glee as long as they’re mic’d up. The trash talk wasn’t limited to just Brooks and Bryson, with Brady getting in on the Brooks meme game and Bryson digging into the Deflategate jokes.