CANADIANS ARE GETTING LAZY

09.23.07 10 years ago 7 Comments

Denizens of the Canadian province of Alberta aren't killing animals like they used to, but the government has a solution:

The province has designated September 22 as its first "Hunting Day," an attempt to lure the video-game generation off the couch and into the great outdoors. Ted Morton, the province's Minister of Sustainable Resource Development — and an avid hunter — said a generation is being lost to television, computers and shopping malls. "Hunting is more fun (than video games) and a lot healthier," he said.

It sure is healthier.  The blood one receives from devouring the excised heart or liver from a fresh kill surely straightens the spine more than Cool Ranch Doritos and Mountain Dew.  Anyway, I hope the Pentagon saw this story: fewer Canadians are carrying guns – time to invade. -KD

Around The Web

TAGSCanadaMISCELLANYSAN DIEGO TOREROS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP