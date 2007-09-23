CANADIANS ARE GETTING LAZY

Denizens of the Canadian province of Alberta aren't killing animals like they used to, but the government has a solution:

The province has designated September 22 as its first "Hunting Day," an attempt to lure the video-game generation off the couch and into the great outdoors. Ted Morton, the province's Minister of Sustainable Resource Development — and an avid hunter — said a generation is being lost to television, computers and shopping malls. "Hunting is more fun (than video games) and a lot healthier," he said.

It sure is healthier. The blood one receives from devouring the excised heart or liver from a fresh kill surely straightens the spine more than Cool Ranch Doritos and Mountain Dew. Anyway, I hope the Pentagon saw this story: fewer Canadians are carrying guns – time to invade. -KD