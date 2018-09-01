Getty Image

It’s been a whirlwind of a day for Khalil Mack. Earlier this morning, Mack was traded to the Chicago Bears in a deal that featured a number of draft picks moving, including a pair of first-round selections going to the Oakland Raiders. It was expected that the Bears would follow this move up by giving Mack the lucrative contract he coveted, and the team made it a point to get this done quickly.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bears and Mack agreed to a deal that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. Mack will receive a six-year extension with his new team, one that will pay him $141 million with $90 million guaranteed and a whopping $60 million when he puts pen to paper.